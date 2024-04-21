J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.22) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8,626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.