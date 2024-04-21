J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.22) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8,626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What are earnings reports?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.