J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,170 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $112.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $457.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

