J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,952 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,302,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 125,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

