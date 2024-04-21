Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 557,098 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

