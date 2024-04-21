Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 796,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 160,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

