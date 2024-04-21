Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,169 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.70. 565,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,696. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

