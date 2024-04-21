Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,638 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 58,109 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PGX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

