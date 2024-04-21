Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 44 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,994,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.52 and a 200 day moving average of $479.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

