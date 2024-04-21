Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.