Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.83) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 955.43 ($11.89).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 666.80 ($8.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 654.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 651.30. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.54). The stock has a market cap of £17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($329,677.08). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

