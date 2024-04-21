Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

DNLM stock opened at GBX 974 ($12.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.25, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,077.69. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 963.50 ($11.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,890.41%.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.