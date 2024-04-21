JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.5 %

JKS stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.