JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.10 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.56.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.97. The company has a market cap of C$12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

