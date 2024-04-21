JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $62.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.5 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.