JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $52.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

