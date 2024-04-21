JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

