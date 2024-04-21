JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Position Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 2,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,385 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1958 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

