JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.34 on Friday. 2,947,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

