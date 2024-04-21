JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $33,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.66. 259,356 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

