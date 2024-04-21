Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5531 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of KPCPY opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.47.
About Kasikornbank Public
