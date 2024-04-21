Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Kenon Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KEN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Kenon has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s payout ratio is currently -85.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kenon by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kenon by 143.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

