Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $62,524,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

