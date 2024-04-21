Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 2,062 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. 6,932,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,327. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

