Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,355. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

