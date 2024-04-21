Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 251 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.08. The firm has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

