Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.34. 13,615,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

