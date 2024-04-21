Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Stryker by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.43. 1,884,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

