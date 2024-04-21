Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,868,487 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,237. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

