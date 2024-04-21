Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,875 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,177,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

