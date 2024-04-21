Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $34.42 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. 2,066,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,832. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

