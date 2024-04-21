Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 557,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,594 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

