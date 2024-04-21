Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $271.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

