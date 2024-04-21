Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 193 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $2,972,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.46. 2,118,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.93. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

