Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,542 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

