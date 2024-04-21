Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

