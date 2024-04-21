Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Bunge Global worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at $2,706,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

