Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.93 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,712 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

