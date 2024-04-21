Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $198.38 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,836 shares of company stock worth $4,396,902 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

