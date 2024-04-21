Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

