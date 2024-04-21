Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.72 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

