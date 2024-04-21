Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.96 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.