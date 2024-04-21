Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

MMM opened at $92.27 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

