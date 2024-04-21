Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Shares of NSC opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.07. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

