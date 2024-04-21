Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.21 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,182,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

