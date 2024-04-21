Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $26,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $70.42 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.