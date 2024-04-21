Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 7,205 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.