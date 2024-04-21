Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of GFL Environmental worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after buying an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,050,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,178,000 after purchasing an additional 355,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

