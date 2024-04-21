Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 100,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

