Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 124,465 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,785 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 124,465 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.1 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

