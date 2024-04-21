Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 243,950 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,950 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in European Wax Center by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWCZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $703.72 million, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

